Puri: After remaining shut for people for around nine months in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath, is all set to reopen Wednesday with strict adherence to the Covid-19 norms.

As per the earlier decision of the shrine authorities, only family members of the servitors would be allowed to visit Srimandir till December 25.

The residents of Puri city would have the opportunity to visit the shrine from December 26, said an official of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The district administration Tuesday released a detail schedule for the visit of Puri residents to the 12th century shrine.

As per the schedule, the locals would be allowed to have darshan of Lord Jagannath in three phases in a day.

“The first phase of the darshan will start at 7.30 am and continue till 11.30 am while the second phase is scheduled to begin at 12 noon and continue till 4 pm. The last phase of Lord’s darshan would begin at 4.30 pm and end at 9 pm,” said Collector Balwant Singh.

The Collector further revealed that residents of ward no. 6 and 9 would be allowed to visit Srimandir during the morning phase of December 26 while locals of ward no. 12 and 15 would have the opportunity to enter into the shrine during the afternoon phase. The people residing at ward no. 11, 2 and 3 would visit Srimandir in the evening phase, Singh said.

“The residents of ward no. 13 would have the opportunity to visit Srimandir in the morning phase of December 27 while the locals of ward no. 16 and 18 would enter into the shrine in the afternoon phase. People of ward no. 17, 4 and 20 would be allowed to have a darshan of the deities in the evening phase,” Singh added.

As per the schedule, people residing at ward no. 10 and 19 would visit the shrine in the morning phase of December 28, residents of ward no. 8 and 21 in the afternoon phase and locals of ward no. 5 in the evening phase.

The residents of ward no. 14 and 32 are scheduled to visit Srimandir in the morning phase of December 29 while the people of ward no. 22 and 26 would be allowed to enter into the shrine in the afternoon phase. The evening phase of the day would be kept reserve for the people of ward no. 1.

“Residents of ward no. 23 and 24 can visit the temple in the morning of December 30 while the residents of ward no. 25 and 30 in the afternoon phase. Locals of ward no.7 and 27 would be allowed in to the shrine in the evening phase,” Singh said.

According to the schedule, locals of ward no. 28 would have the opportunity to visit Srimandir in the morning of December 31 and people of ward no. 29 and 31 in the afternoon.

“The administration is making all arrangements to ensure smooth darshan for the locals. Barricades have been erected to regulate the crowd. Steps are being taken to provide drinking water and toilet facilities to the devotees,” said the collector.

Meanwhile, the SJTA has formed a team of 15 Pratihari servitors to assist the administration in regulating crowd at Srimandir. “The team will help the SJTA to identify family members of servitors at the temple entrance,” said a source.

Notably, the administration had earlier announced that it would provide tokens to the locals of Puri to visit Srimandir. “The locals can enter into the shrine by producing the tokens along with their identity proof,” stated the administration.

PNN