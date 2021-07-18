Srinagar: Srinagar city, with a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius Sunday, recorded the hottest July day after eight years, while Kargil town of Ladakh UT sizzled at 37.3.

An official of the Meteorological Department said Srinagar’s maximum temperature was five degrees above the average, and the hottest since July 29, 2013 when mercury had shot up to 35.4 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, just one notch higher than Srinagar.

Pahalgam recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg recorded 24 degrees as the maximum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded 32.5 and Dras 30.2 as the day’s maximum.

Weather office has issued a warning forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in Jammu division and moderate to heavy rain in Kashmir division from July 19 to July 21.