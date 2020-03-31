New Delhi: Srinagar-based businessman who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin travelled by air, train and road to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and back to Jammu and Kashmir before he died of COVID-19, raising fears he may have infected many others along the way, officials said Tuesday. Among his possible victims is a doctor battling for life in a Jammu hospital.

The businessman died March 26 in a Srinagar hospital, 19 days after he set off for the national capital. He could have infected scores of people during his travels and about 300 people have been put under quarantine because of the deceased, officials said.

Recapping the man’s movements, officials said he left March 7 by air from Srinagar to Delhi, to attend the congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat.

Six people in Telangana who attended the meeting in the city’s Nizamuddin West area died Monday.

Being referred to as a ‘super spreader’ by some, officials said the Kashmiri businessman left national capital March 9 and took a sleeper coach of a train for Deoband, where he attended a meeting at the Darul Uloom seminary. Two days later, March 11, he took another train to Jammu.

Tracking the travel history of the man, who was in his mid-60s, officials said many of the passengers travelling with him in the trains have been put under quarantine after authorities dug out their details.

In Jammu, the businessman met up with his doctor friend and both addressed a religious congregation in a mosque in Samba on the outskirts of the city. The two were together till March 16 and stayed at a lodge, since sealed, in Bari Bramhmana outside Jammu city.

The doctor, now in a Jammu hospital in a critical condition, belongs to Rajouri district of Jammu region, officials said. At least 45 people from his area have been quarantined.

The businessman, little suspecting that he might be a full blown case of COVID-19 and a carrier of the virus, took a flight march 16 to Srinagar from where he drove to Sopore in north Kashmir, about 54 km away. Two days later, he returned to his home in Srinagar, again by road.

“He complained of chest pain and normal flu March 21 and was taken to a nearby hospital and later to the super specialty SKIMS hospital in Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar,” an official said.

Doctors were initially of the opinion that the man had a pollen allergy, common in Kashmir during spring. The next day, however, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the ‘Chest and Disease Hospital’ in Srinagar where he died March 26.

The elderly gentleman was the first coronavirus fatality in Jammu and Kashmir, which has reported 55 cases.

As news spread about the death, officials began tracking his movements closely. He is believed to have spread the virus to at least four people from Bandipora district who had attended his Sopore congregation and maybe more as well.

The passenger lists of the flights on which he travelled were also pulled out and every individual was picked up and put under necessary quarantine. The two doctors who had examined the man were also put in quarantine.

