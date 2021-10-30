Mumbai: For the second time in two days, megastar Shah Rukh Khan drove out in a motorcade Saturday to fetch his son Aryan, who is expected to be released on bail soon.

Shah Rukh Khan left his Bandra home ‘Mannat’ at around 8 a.m. with aides, lawyers and security even as it transpired that it could be several hours more before Aryan actually walks out of the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ) at Chinchpokli.

The megastar took a break at a five-star hotel en route, partook in some light refreshments and kept a vigil in the vehicle for Aryan, who he last met inside the ARCJ October 21.

ARCJ Superintendent Nitin Waychal confirmed to the hordes of media persons teeming outside the jail that Aryan’s bail documents have been received and scrutinised.

“The pre-release formalities are currently underway inside the jail. He did not get any special treatment… He is likely to be released between 10 a.m. and 12 noon along with other inmates,” Waychal added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have deployed huge security, barricades and roadblocks at various points to stop the fans of both SRK and Aryan crowding around the actor’s home and near the ARCJ, besides many lining up the roads from Bandra to Chinchpokli, a distance of around 15 km.