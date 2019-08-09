Mumbai: There is no denying the fact that Shah Rukh Khan has a massive popularity across the globe. The superstar, who is currently in Melbourne for the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM), performed to the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya from his film ‘Dil Se’ and the crowd went into a state of frenzy.

The video from the event is going insanely viral, in which the 53-year-old actor can be seen performing to the song as the crowd cheers for him in the backdrop. SRK even received an Excellence In Cinema Award at the film fest.

Meanwhile, check out the video of SRK’s performance here:

Besides SRK, the Indian film fraternity was well-represented by Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar among other stars at the IIFM. Zoya Akhtar’s musical – Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, won the Best Film Award, while Tabu took home the trophy of the Best Actress for her performance in the 2018 thriller Andhadhun. Vijay Sethupathi won the Best Actor for his performance in the Tamil film Super Deluxe.