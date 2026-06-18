Looking for the Sarkari Result official update on your SSC GD Constable scorecard? You’re not the only one — right now, half the country that sat for the Constable (GD) computer-based exam has the SSC website pinned in one tab and a Sarkari Result page pinned in another, just waiting for that download link to turn blue. This is the recruitment drive Staff Selection Commission runs every cycle to fill General Duty Constable posts across the big forces — BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB — along with SSF, Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Clear this stage, and the physical and medical rounds open up next. Miss it, and the attempt closes here.

Here’s the quick picture before we get into details: the 2025 cycle is fully closed, with SSC having declared that final result on 15 January 2026. The 2026 cycle is the one everybody’s circling back to again and again, and that’s the pending Sarkari Result everyone’s waiting on.

Latest update on SSC GD Result 2026

Quite a bit has moved since the exam wrapped up, so here’s where things actually stand. The Constable (GD) Computer-Based Examination for the 2026 cycle ran in multiple phases between 27 April and 30 May 2026, covering 25,487 vacancies this time around. SSC released the provisional answer key on 15 June 2026, and the window to raise objections against it stays open until 20 June 2026 — so if something in your response sheet looks off, that’s your chance to flag it before scores get finalised.

Going purely by how SSC has handled past cycles, the actual CBE result tends to follow once the answer-key objections are reviewed, usually within a few weeks to a couple of months of the exam finishing. A few sources tracking the recruitment expect movement as early as the last week of June 2026, though SSC itself hasn’t put out an official result date yet, so treat that as an estimate rather than a confirmed schedule. Either way, keep your registration number and date of birth handy, because the Commission doesn’t always give much advance notice once the link goes live.

For reference, the 2025 round is done and dusted. The final result for 53,690 vacancies went up on ssc.gov.in on 15 January 2026, with roughly 50,000 candidates making the final merit list, and cut-offs published separately, force-wise and category-wise, the same day.

SSC GD Result: Key highlights

Detail Information Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Post Constable (General Duty) in CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles, NCB 2026 Exam Dates 27 April – 30 May 2026 (multiple phases) 2026 Answer Key Released 15 June 2026; objections open till 20 June 2026 2026 Vacancies 25,487 2026 Result Status Awaited 2025 Final Result Declared 15 January 2026 2025 Vacancies 53,690 Selection Stages CBE → PET/PST → DME/DV → Final Merit List Login Credentials Registration Number / Roll Number & Date of Birth

Where to check your Sarkari Result

For the result itself, there’s really only one address that matters: ssc.gov.in. Your CBE scorecard, the merit list PDF, the cut-off marks, and the shortlist for the next round all sit on SSC’s own portal, and the Commission never outsources that download to anyone else.

That said, most candidates first hear that a result is out from a Sarkari Result 2026 aggregator site rather than from SSC directly, and that’s normal — these pages are usually faster to update and easier to search than the government portal itself. The thing to watch out for is that a handful of near-identical domains chase the same traffic, and not all of them are trustworthy. So treat any Sarkari Result update site as your early alert, then go download the actual PDF and scorecard from ssc.gov.in. That one habit is enough to keep you away from fake or misleading links.

How to Check the SSC GD Result

Once SSC switches the link on, the whole process takes a couple of minutes at most.

Open a Sarkari Result update page to get to the right notice faster. Check the “Result” tab in the top menu and find the Constable (GD) section. Look for the notice titled something like “Constable (GD) Examination – List of Shortlisted Candidates.” Open the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search your roll number rather than scrolling through it. For your individual marks, log in under candidate login using your Registration Number and Date of Birth, then download your scorecard.

SSC GD Cut Off and Merit List

Your merit list position isn’t just your raw CBE score sitting on a page. SSC normalises marks across the different shifts the exam ran in, adds NCC bonus marks wherever applicable, then runs that through reservation rules and your stated force preferences. Allotment works on a merit-cum-preference basis, which is why two candidates can post the same score and still land in different forces — it comes down to what they listed as their preference and which seats were actually open at that rank.

The cut-off PDF itself is split force-wise and category-wise, with male and female candidates listed separately. So rather than glancing at one overall number and assuming the worst, find the row that’s actually yours — state, category, force, gender — and read that figure.

Common mistakes candidates make while checking results

A handful of avoidable mix-ups show up every single cycle. The first is opening the wrong year’s PDF — with 2025 and 2026 results both floating around online, it’s easy to pull up last year’s merit list by mistake and panic over nothing. Always confirm the examination year on the notice before you start scrolling.

The second is mistyping the roll number while searching. Result PDFs list roll numbers, not names, so one wrong digit can convince you that you weren’t selected when you actually were. Copy the number directly off your admit card instead of typing it from memory.

Third, don’t treat “not on this list” as the final word. SSC sometimes puts out supplementary or revised lists, and your scorecard will show exactly where you stood even if you missed a cut-off by a narrow margin. Download the scorecard before drawing any conclusions.

And finally, don’t skip the cut-off PDF for your specific force, state, and category. Your selection rides on that exact number — not the highest or lowest figure printed anywhere on the page.

What happens after SSC GD Result?

Candidates shortlisted from the CBE move into the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), both conducted by CRPF, covering a timed race and height/chest measurements. Clear that, and you’re called for a Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Document Verification (DV). Only after all these stages does SSC prepare the final merit list, based on overall performance across the process. Names on that final list then receive joining letters for their allotted force.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Has the SSC GD Result 2026 been declared?

Not yet. The 2025 SSC GD final result was declared on 15 January 2026, but the 2026 CBE result is still awaited as of now — the answer key was released on 15 June 2026 and objections close on 20 June 2026.

Q2. Where can I check the official Sarkari Result for SSC GD?

On the official sarkari result portal, which is sarkariresult.com.cm

Q3. How many vacancies are there in the SSC GD 2026 cycle?

25,487 vacancies spread across the CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles, and NCB.

Q4. Is the SSC GD merit list based only on the CBE score?

No. It factors in normalised CBE marks, NCC bonus marks where applicable, reservation rules, and your stated force preferences.

Q5. What comes after CBE result?

PET/PST conducted by CRPF, followed by DME and Document Verification, and finally the merit list along with joining instructions.