Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) has once again drawn inspiration from a super hit movie to create awareness on road safety; this time, it picked the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer Telugu movie RRR.

The STA Wednesday posted the poster of RRR on Twitter and said, “Responsible Road Rides #RRR can take you to your destination safely. Always wear a helmet whether you are a driver or pillion rider.” The

https://mobile.twitter.com/STAOdisha/status/1509070989292097537?t=Vb2Wsb62MyIqcP9qrYNRPA&s=08

STA also attached helmets on the heads of both the stars in the poster.

RRR stands for ‘Rise, Roar & Revolt’ but STA had modified it and used it as ‘Responsible Road Rides’ for creating road safety aware ness, the twitter users from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are retweet ing the post massively.

This is not the first time that STA had used the movie for spread ing road safety awareness. They had used the image and dialogues of popular movie Pushpa’ for the purpose.