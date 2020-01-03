Keonjhar: In the absence of proper inspection and review of the functioning of child care institutions (CCIs) in Keonjhar district by competent local authorities, childcare has gone haywire.

About eight CCIs which are operational in the district lack the basic facilities such as proper toilets, safe drinking water, cooking gas stoves and even the children are kept in unhygienic conditions, a report said.

There are three CCIs at Keonjhar Sadar, two at Ghasipura, one each at Hatadihi and Telkoi blocks. These CCIs are supposed to take proper care of destitute children but are found to be flouting the prescribed norms and guidelines of government.

Destitute children in the age group of six to eighteen years are usually kept at these CCIs here in order to give them proper care and rehabilitation, by making them able for mainstream of society.

As per government norms, every CCI should have at least six Ayas (caretakers), whereas these CCIs allegedly do not have the required strength of Ayas. Even the district administration does not have any information as to where the children go after they become grownups and leave the CCIs here.

It is also alleged that the mining areas like Joda, Barbil including tribal populated Bansapal block in Keonjhar district do not have a single CCI, where oppressed children are found more in numbers.

Although, some of the CCIs here have made provision of CCTV inside premises, there are no biometric machines to keep digital record of attendance of inmates as well as staff. This could make the movement of inmates and staff transparent, local intelligentsia suggested.

Many a time, irregularities are found in the CCIs including complaints of negligence in medical treatment to the children, food served and unhygienic living condition. Likewise, comprehensive career plans are not prepared one year before the children leave the CCIs.

A local child rights activist Pradeep Mohanty said, “The CCIs neither keep suggestion boxes in their premises nor submit quarterly activity reports to Keonjhar district administration. However, in sharp contrast to this they without any hesitance misappropriate government funding.”

Giving his views, retired administrative officer Kumaramani Tanti said, “Keonjhar district administration should keep detailed records of all destitute children who are accommodated at the CCIs here.”

More so, information should be maintained on children having no parents and relatives, giving utmost importance. This could help bring transparency in the aims and objectives of CCIs, he added.

Reacting to this, Additional Collector Bhaktacharan Pradhan said, “We are vigilant on such issues and taking actions against wrongdoers who are being found guilty on charges of child abuse and violence.”

Likewise, district child welfare officer Debangana Barik said, “We are regularly inspecting the activities of CCIs and a detailed report may be provided to media after preparing the same.”

The district child protection unit (DCPU) has to make sincere efforts on building capacity of functionaries and strive to maintain standard care practices in all the institutions, locals said.