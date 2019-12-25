Lanjigarh: Although the state government has launched 5T initiatives (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit) to bring about transformational changes in the administration, the scheme seems to have gone haywire due to corrupt officials.

Several government officials have no respect for 5T initiatives launched by the government and harass people who seek various public and healthcare services.

The Centre and state government have launched a host of programmes like Janani Surakshya Yojana, Mamata Yojana, 102 and 108 ambulance services to improve healthcare. However, due to unscrupulous and corrupt officials people have failed to reap the benefit of these schemes.

The matter came to the fore after a staff nurse and a female attendant at Biswanathpur Community Health Centre in the district were caught on the wrong foot for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 600 from a pregnant woman for her delivery, Monday night.

Sources said, a pregnant woman, Lipsarani Martha of Paikabori village under this block experienced severe labour pain Monday night following which her relatives admitted her to Biswanathpur CHC.

The patient was writhing in pain when staff nurse Monalisa Senapati and a female attendant refused to admit her to the labour room for delivery and ignored her. Her husband Jagannath Martha met the staff nurse and requested her to ensure smooth delivery for his wife.

However, she refused to attend to the woman and instead insisted that Jagannath shift his wife to the district headquarters hospital at Bhawanipatna. When requested further, she demanded a bribe of Rs 1,000 and refused to conduct the delivery unless he pays him the bribe.

Left with no option, Jagannath borrowed Rs 600 and paid the money to Senapati and requested her to conduct the delivery. The staff nurse after receiving the bribe took the woman to the labour room and conducted the delivery with the help of a doctor and a female attendant.

After reports surfaced, the development sparked sharp resentment among the residents. A delegation of the local residents met medical officer Indra Kumar Nathani and lodged a complaint against the staff nurse and the female attendant for receiving a bribe of Rs 600 from a poor woman.

The medical officer called the two and warned them of severe action unless they return the money to the woman’s husband. Clueless, the staff nurse finally met the woman’s husband and returned the money. The issue also figured at the samiti meeting held Tuesday where the public representatives condemned the staff nurse for demanding bribe from a poor villager.

