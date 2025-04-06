Udhagamandalam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should allay the fears of people of Tamil Nadu surrounding the proposed delimitation exercise, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here Sunday.

Modi should also ensure that a resolution is passed in the Parliament to ensure the rights of Tamil Nadu would not be curbed, he said at an official event here.

Stalin, after inaugurating a slew of projects and announcing new schemes to the popular tourist spot here, said he has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to present the memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation.

“We have sought an appointment to present the memorandum on the delimitation. Over the next few minutes, our Prime Minister is expected to come to Rameswaram (for various events). Since I am taking part in this government function, I have conveyed to him my inability to take part in his meeting and deputed our Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan. Through this meeting and through you, I hereby seek the Prime Minister to allay the fears of delimitation,” Stalin said while addressing the gathering.

“You (Modi) should also ensure that a resolution in this regard is passed in the Parliament. This (delimitation) not only leads to a reduction of Parliamentary seats, it is our right to ask and at the same time, it is also a cause of worry about our future,” she said.

“Including Puducherry there would be 40 Parliamentary seats. But the ruling BJP government is trying to shrink our voices through delimitation.” he charged.

Stalin said a Joint Action Committee meeting on fair delimitation was conducted March 22 in Chennai and saw participation of Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and prominent leaders representing various political ideologies across India.

PTI