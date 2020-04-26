New Delhi: The Delhi government has allowed the stand-alone shops in the national capital based on the Union Home Ministry’s order but the markets and complexes will remain shut, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal also said that no other relaxation will be given to the city till May 3 — lockdown deadline.

“Last Sunday we decided to continue the lockdown without any relaxation. We are giving one relaxation today. The Centre on Friday announced to open some shops and we are implementing it.”

He said while the essential services shops will continue as it is, the stand-alone shops in the residential areas will be allowed to open.

“No market or complex or shopping malls will be open, but the single shops or the stand alone shops in the residential area are allowed. However, in the containment zones, no such shops will be opened,” Kejriwal said.

He said while the government had said that they will review the relaxation on April 27, “we are not allowing any more relaxation till May 3.”

He said all the future directions will be decided after the Centre’s decision on lockdown.

The Central government has imposed a nationwide lockdown till May 3.

