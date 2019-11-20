Cricket is highly result-oriented sport. No matter how big a name you have, you have to keep performing consistently to stay relevant. You are only as good as your last performance.

Today, we will take a look at star cricketers who might go unsold in IPL auction:

Yusuf Pathan: He was big superstar in the India Premier League. The powerful hitter of the cricket ball once held the record of the fastest century in the world’s best T20 league. But the 2019 IPL was a rather disappointing campaign for him. He is not on the right side of age at 37 and is unlikely to attract bids in the upcoming IPL auction.

Carlos Brathwaite: Carlos Brathwaite’s vulnerability against spin, makes him an unlikely candidate to succeed in IPL. He has also not performed strongly with the ball in hand.

Dale Steyn: South African great, Dale Steyn’s ageing makes it all the more difficult to keep up with fitness. Steyn, who is 36-year old, has also been facing fitness issues for last some years. Given his age and poor fitness, it would be difficult for him to find any buyer despite his reputation at top-level.

Martin Guptill: New Zealand opener and senior player, Martin Guptill has failed to live to the hype in IPL. Despite his consistent T20I performances, he was never picked in IPL until 2016. But even after getting picked, he hasn’t done anything noteworthy.

David Miller: Despite all the potential that he possesses, somehow, Miller has failed to do justice to his enormous talent. Miller has failed to create any impact whatsoever in the last four editions of the lucrative league and it was high time before he was going to get released from Kings XI Punjab, which did happen, a few days back. And now, as it seems, he might well go unsold in IPL auction.

Tim Southee: New Zealand’s medium pacer, Tim Southee has been an absolute disaster in IPL. Southee has failed to deliver at death and has turned out very expensive at the fag-end of the innings. The pacer was recently released by Bangalore and given his poor track record in IPL, it would be a big surprise if he gets a buyer in the cash-rich league.