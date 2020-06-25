Bolangir: Two star-crossed lovers exchanged garlands and solemnized their marriage at a temporary medical centre (TMC) at Telenpali village under Khaprakhole block in this district Wednesday.

Sources said that 28-year-old Jeevarddhan Bisi of Telenpali village and 22-year-old Tebha Majhi of nearby Bagadia village were in love. They were so much in love that they realized one of them could not live without the other.

When they decided to get married they faced objection from their families. Even though they belong to same caste, their families did not give consent to their marriage. This forced them to leave their villages.

When they left their villages, there were no lockdown restrictions imposed. They had since been staying outside the state.

Then the nationwide lockdown came to effect, rendering them jobless. After the restrictions were eased, they returned to Telenpali village. Upon reaching, they went straight to a temporary medical camp.

During their stay, they expressed their wish to get married before Telenpali sarpanch Kuntala Majhi and others.

Since Wednesday was their last quarantine day, the day had been fixed for their marriage. Acting as parents for the couple, sarpanch Kuntala Majhi and her husband Hemsagar Majhi solemnized the marriage. Among others, panchayat executive officer Lalit Majhi, Supply Assistant Pratap Behera and teachers Golap Bisi and Chudamani Patel were present.

PNN