Mumbai: ‘Star India’, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL) supported Tuesday the BCCI’s decision to indefinitely suspend the lucrative T20 event due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

“Star India supports BCCI’s decision to postpone IPL 2021. The health and safety of players, staff and everyone involved in the IPL are of paramount importance. We thank the BCCI, IPL Governing Council, players, franchisees and sponsors for their support,” ‘Star India’ said in a statement hours after the BCCI decision.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had tested positive for the virus.

“We are also indebted to our employees, on-air talent, production, and broadcast crews for trying their best to spread positivity by delivering the broadcast of IPL 2021 to millions of homes in the face of challenging circumstances,” the statement said.