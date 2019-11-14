Mumbai: We have many fairy tale-like love marriages in the film industry. Stars like Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit showed faith in their parents’ choice and found their world! Here are some of your favourite stars who opted for arranged marriage as per the choice of their parents.

We bring to you stories of famous Indian celebs who met their better halves through the traditional arranged marriage.

Here are the celebrities who had an arrange marriage:

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava: The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel, who married TV actress Ankita Bhargava, has quite openly confessed about his match being an ‘arranged one’. The two were introduced by Karan’s co-star and friend, Aly Goni.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene: Madhuri Dixit too had an arranged marriage. She found her life partner, by Ajit Dixit, who introduced her to her real-life hero, Dr Shriram Nene. After suffering heartbreak when her relationship with Sanjay Dutt failed to materialise, Madhuri took a small break in 1999, to visit her brother in the USA. And, that is when she was introduced to Dr Nene, who not only wooed her but also stole her away from Hindi film industry for quite a while.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: The cutest jodi on the block, Shahid and Mira got hitched the traditional way. Shahid and Mira met through the religious group, Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Both Shahid and his father, Pankaj Kapur, are followers of this group. And, it was his father who was instrumental in making this match happens.

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar: The Thangaballi of Chennai Express too found his soulmate, TV actress, Kratika Sengar. When Nikitin’s father met Kratika for the first time during an audition for a short film, he had an instant liking for her. He even went on to say that he would love her to be his daughter-in-law. And, as luck would have it, Nikitin and Kratika did end up falling in love with each other and got married September 3, 2014.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini: One of the famous Hindi film actors, Neil Nitin Mukesh, also chose the arranged marriage path. He surprised everyone with his wedding news and walked down the aisle February 9, 2017, in a destination wedding in Udaipur.

PNN