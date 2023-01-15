Bhubaneswar: In order to showcase the prowess of Odisha’s startup ecosystem and orient youth towards startups, innovation and entrepreneurship, Startup Odisha is all set to organise a two-day ‘Startup Mela-2023’ at O-Hub, an incubation centre in Bhubaneswar, from January 15.

It is also Startup Odisha’s attempt to expand its outreach among the students in various institutes, colleges, B-schools and schools spread across the state so that youths can develop an inclination towards startups and dwell on prospects in this domain.

Besides students and budding entrepreneurs, other stakeholders of the startup ecosystem like industry leaders, incubators, academicians, policymakers, investors and others have been invited and they would be interacting with students and sharing their valuable insights.

The two-day event would be buzzing with a host of interactive activities scheduled one after the other. In a unique endeavor, probably for the first time in the country, Startup Odisha has identified some bright students as ‘campus ambassadors’, who would add value to the startup ecosystem of Odisha by inspiring, sensitising, and orienting their peers to be part of startups and encourage them for entrepreneurship.

The campus ambassadors would act as a bridge between their respective academic institutions and Startup Odisha. These ambassadors would be felicitated at the Mela and would be encouraged to come up with new and sparkling ideas in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Further, one of the major attractions of the Fest would be ‘Ask Subroto Bagchi’, a program where Odisha Skill Development Authority chairman Subroto Bagchi would interact with students and share insights and give mantra to young entrepreneurs and students.

In a maiden move, Startup Odisha is also bringing successful industry leaders of Odisha to connect them directly with students and startups so that they can become part of the startup ecosystem and contribute to it. Industry leaders from Ruchi Foodline, Falcon Marine Exports Limited, OvoFarm, and Z Estates Pvt Ltd will participate in the twoday fest.

