Mumbai: To reinforce ATM security system, lending major State Bank of India (SBI) has extended its OTP-based cash withdrawal for Rs 10,000 and above throughout the day.

OTP-based cash withdrawal for Rs 10,000 can now be carried out throughout the day across all SBI ATMs in the country starting September 18.

“For withdrawing Rs 10,000 and above, SBI debit card holders now have to enter OTP sent on their registered mobile numbers along with their debit card PIN each time,” the lender said in a statement.

The lending major had introduced OTP based cash withdrawals of above Rs 10,000 between 8 pm to 8 am through SBI ATMs from January 1, 2020.

