Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday cancelled the auction of 20 operational mineral blocks and has asked the director of Mines to invite fresh bids with a few added conditions.

The lease period of the 20 operational mines will expire March 31, 2020.

Although the Steel and Mines department has not mentioned any reason behind the move, sources said that a specific company has submitted multiple bids through its subsidiaries for a few key mineral blocks on offer. “Several companies objected the practice, prompting the department to cancel the notice inviting tenders (NITs) for all the 20 working mines,” the source pointed out.

Among the 20 mining blocks was the massive 767.284 ha Nuagaon deposit with reserves of 792.93 million tonne, larger than all other iron ore deposits on offer.

Sources said the state government has received 15 technical bids for the Nuagaon block of which six were from companies or subsidiaries of a particular steel major, sources further said.

The state government has made it candid that a company or its subsidiary can submit only one bid for a particular mineral block. The fresh notification for auction of 20 mines would be issued December 6, while the technical bid will be opened January 4 next year, added the source.