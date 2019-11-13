New Delhi: Despite Supreme Court directions to set up one court each in every district under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act within two months, the state government has failed to provide adequate infrastructure for the functioning of POCSO courts in the state.

According to an affidavit submitted by the Orissa High Court in the apex court, the High Court had granted 24 courts to deal with cases registered under POCSO Act in the state. However, the counsel appearing for Orissa High Court apprised the apex court Wednesday that none of these courts are functional yet. The counsel also submitted that judges for 24 courts are also ready but they cannot operate due to lack of infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the counsel for state government submitted to the court that the setting up of POCSO courts is under process and the state government is providing infrastructure for these courts.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the state government to expedite the setting up of courts and also provide compensation to the POCSO victims.

Significantly, the Bench had directed the Union government July 25, 2019 to set up POCSO courts in each district which have more than 100 POCSO cases pending. The apex court had asked the government to open the courts in 60 days and had also stated that these courts would hear POCSO related cases only. The apex court had also directed that the court will be established under the Central government schemes.