Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Sunday relaxed lockdown guidelines and allowed intra-state movement of passenger trains and commercial vehicles including buses and taxis.

Besides, the government has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for people coming through flights and trains from outside the state, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said.

Announcing the decision, Jena said, movement of four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws are allowed with up to two passengers apart from the driver. Intra-state buses, other passenger vehicles and city buses are allowed to operate up to full sitting capacity of the vehicle.

Restrictions on cab aggregators such as OLA and Uber have also been eased.

“All passengers travelling across the state by any mode of transport shall compulsorily wear face masks and persons with visible symptoms will not be permitted to board,” the SRC added.

These apart, Jena informed that the state government has tweaked the mandatory quarantine period for returnees which has been reduced to 14 days instead of the previous 21 days.

Returnees in rural areas will need to undergo seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine, after which the asymptomatic ones shall be discharged to undergo a home quarantine for further seven days.

SRC Jena further informed that the state government will bear the cost of incoming migrants if they return after doing due registration.