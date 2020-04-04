Bhubaneswar: In order to control the COVID-19 outbreak, the Odisha government Saturday asked all the hospitals to inform the government about the details of patients suffering from severe acute respiratory infection and influenza.

The hospitals have been urged to report all the cases of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and ILI (Influenza-like Illness) to the district Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) cell or State IDSP in the prescribed format, said state government’s chief spokesperson on COVID19 Subroto Bagchi.

“Any violation shall be viewed seriously including sealing of the facilities and cancellation of licence under the Clinical Establishment Act. The Office bearers of Private Clinical Establishment Association have also been urged to bring it to the notice of all concerned,” said Bagchi.

He said in view of sharp increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases, it has become imperative to strengthen passive surveillance of both the government and private health care facilities.

So far, 20 persons in Odisha have tested positive for COVID-19.

(IANS)