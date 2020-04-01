Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has formed a committee to engage with various knowledge institutions, experts and technology companies to deal with COVID-19, said an official Wednesday.

The committee will provide strategic direction and measures to deal with the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and the way forward to tackling the emerging situation.

Senior bureaucrats Ashok Meena, Hemanta Sharma, Vishal Dev, Manoj Mishra, R Vineel Krishna and representative of health department are the members of the committee, according to an order of the General Administration.

The committee can co-opt any member from government or non-governmental organisations and can also engage any consultancy firm or consultants with relevant domain knowledge.

(IANS)