Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday announced a series of measures to deal with cyclone ‘Amphan’ that might affect the state.

Even though IMD is yet to make a precise forecast about the landfall of the cyclone, the administration has braced for the impending situation and accordingly, focused on the northern coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), PK Jena said.

Jena said plans have been made for pre-positioning of the ODRAF, NDRF and fire service personnel if the situation arises.

The situation will be managed properly as Odisha has a vast experience in dealing with such situations in the past, Jena said.

“We are well prepared to deal with any situation. However, the district administrations will have the double task to manage COVID-19 outbreak along with the possible cyclone,” he said.

As most of the cyclone and flood shelters and schools are now being used as temporary medical centres to quarantine returnees from different states, the collectors will keep ready other concrete buildings in their jurisdiction for housing people in their areas likely to be affected by the cyclone, the SRC said.

The district collectors have been told to ensure that temporary medical centres located within three km from the sea be shifted if required, he said.

“We have spoken to the collectors of the northern districts through video conference and apprised them of the situation. They were directed to keep the machinery ready for the impending situation,” Jena said.

“If required, evacuation of people will be undertaken in view of the situation,” he said.

The SRC said the collectors were told to conduct screening and tests of those lodged in the temporary medical centres in the coastal districts and allow the people testing negative for COVID-19 to be home quarantined.

