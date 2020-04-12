Bhubaneswar: To fight against deadly coronavirus, Odisha government has included more departments under the critical and partially critical categories, a senior government official said.

According to a notification by General Administration Department, the offices under critical category are Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Co-operation, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, General Administration & Public Grievance Department, Housing & Urban Development Department, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, Revenue & Disaster Management Department).

Offices under these departments will function with up to 50 per cent of manpower, an official said.

Offices under partially critical departments are Department of Commerce & Transport, Electronics and Information Technology Department, Energy, Finance, Forest & Environment, Information & Public Relations, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Revenue, SC &ST Development, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, Steel & Mines and Works and Women & Child Development.

The offices of these departments will function with up to 10 per cent of manpower.

Later the administrative departments will decide the scale of operation in field offices in both the categories.

It may be mentioned here that the state government employees, who are not attending office, have been asked to work from home.

