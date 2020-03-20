Bhubaneswar: In a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the state government Friday issued a fresh set of rules that include restrictions on congregation of more than seven persons at any place in the state.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department issued an order in this context that says, “All standalone restaurants, bars, coffee shops, canteens, eateries of all kinds where a large number of people dine and congregate are to be closed immediately until further orders. Further, all hotels have been directed to maintain a distance of two metres among guests in their in-house restaurants. All hotels and restaurants have been advised to encourage customers/ guests to take takeaways.”

The advisory further informs that all public transports including taxis and auto-rickshaws on hire inside the city limits of all the Urban Local Bodies will be regulated to allow them on alternate days.

“All markets, shopping complexes, village haats etc. will be regulated to allow only sale of food items including groceries, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish, egg and other essential conveniences and daily need items,” the notification said.

These restrictions are purely temporary in nature and will be reviewed on a dynamic basic and suitable moderation shall be exercised depending on the situation, it added.