Bhubaneswar: In view of rising difficulties being faced by newspaper publishers and distribution staff amid the government imposed lockdown to battle coronavirus, the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department Thursday issued a notification issuing several guidelines for smooth distribution of newspapers.

Keeping in view the role and responsibility of the newspapers and the essential services they provide for dissemination of important messages and news items, the government ordered that the vehicles carrying newsprints and newspapers to ply without any obstruction.

“The sale counter for the newspapers, also being essential service, will be allowed to operate from 7AM to 8AM. The hawkers will be allowed to move to the lifting point and for distribution of the newspaper between 4AM to 7AM,” the notification added.

The I&PR department further advised all precautions, as per the advisory relating to COVID-l9 issued by the state government, such as social distancing and handwashing among others may strictly be followed.

(PNN)