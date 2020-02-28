Bhubaneswar: After announcing a special package for Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 23 crore for development of many other shrines across the state, an official said.

The financial assistance will be provided from the ‘Special Problem Fund’, he said.

The government has approved Rs 1 crore each for development of ten temples, five churches, six mosques, one gurudwara and one Punjabi mutt, according to a statement, issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Thursday.

The funds will be spent for development of infrastructure at Nrusinghanath in Bargarh, Harishankar in Balangir, St Paul Protestant Church in Kalahandi, Mount House Church in Cuttack, Dargah-e-Huzoor Mujahid-e-Millat in Bhadrak, Jama Masjid in Bhubaneswar among others.

The Guru Singh Saheb Gurudwara in Sundargarh and Bauli Mutt in Puri will also receive Rs 1 crore each for their infrastructure development, the statement said.

(PTI)