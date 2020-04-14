Bhubaneswar: In view of rising cases of coronavirus infections in the state, Odisha government has decided to set up 15 more dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in 15 districts of the state, Health and Family Welfare department said Tuesday.

According to the department, the government has planned for 2282 beds and 38 ICU beds in these 15 hospitals.

Odisha has so far made 20 COVID hospitals operational with 3420 beds and 197 ICU beds, the health department added.

All 20 COVID-19 hospitals will have the facilities such as exclusive single rooms for isolation, regular wards, oxygen support systems, dedicated doctors and paramedics, ambulance service and other requisite provisions.

Notably, number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 60 Tuesday evening as four persons tested positive for the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, explaining about the medical facilities to treat suspected COVID patients in the state, the Health and Family Welfare Department listed out several facilities already in operation and in planning stage.

As of today, the following #COVID19 Hospitals are operating across #Odisha & providing diagnosis & treatment for suspected & positive #coronavirus patients. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/azcIhayp2t — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 14, 2020

To provide faster tests, diagnosis & treatment for suspected and positive #coronavirus patients, the following #COVID19 Hospitals will be operational in #Odisha by 20th April. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Lxn9zjNc38 — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 14, 2020

PNN