Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday launched ‘Nari Adalat’ pilot project to provide amicable resolution of civil, family and dowry-related disputes, aiming to significantly reduce pending litigation and strengthen access to justice at the grassroots level.

The initiative was jointly launched by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan across 10 panchayats in as many districts of the state. Supported by Taluka Legal Service Cell Authorities, the project seeks to establish a swift and effective legal framework for women at the village level, the Law Minister said. The initiative focuses on creating awareness about women’s rights and promoting speedy dispute resolution through dialogue and mediation.

Matters related to domestic violence, dowry, child protection and property rights will be addressed through this platform, ensuring timely justice at the panchayat level. Alongside the launch of ‘Nari Adalat’, the Deputy CM, who also holds the Women and Child Development portfolio, inaugurated the week-long state-wide celebrations of National Girl Child Day 2026 under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme. As part of the celebrations, awareness rallies, college-level competitions, felicitation of meritorious students, and coordination meetings with allied departments will be organised across all 30 districts of the state.

The campaign aims to curb gender-based sex selection, promote gender equality and foster positive societal attitudes towards the girl child. The operational guidelines of the centrally sponsored ‘PALNA’ (Anganwadi-cum-Crèche) scheme were unveiled. Implemented under a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and the state, ‘PALNA’ aims to provide a safe, nurturing and child-friendly environment for children aged 6 months to 3 years, ensuring nutrition, health, safety and cognitive development.

The initiative is also expected to boost workforce participation among working mothers. In the first phase, 168 Anganwadi centres across 25 districts have been identified and operationalised as ‘PALNA’ centres. These centres will offer child protection services, supplementary nutrition, safe sleeping facilities, early childhood stimulation, growth monitoring, health check-ups and immunisation support.

Additionally, the Deputy CM virtually inaugurated a 100-bed new building of Utkal Balashram at Jajpur, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.49 crore from the State Budget. Modern kitchen facilities were also inaugurated at the Utkal Balashrams in Puri and Jajpur to ensure hygienic and nutritious food for resident children.

The state government plans to extend this facility to other districts in a phased manner. Parida virtually laid the foundation stone for two Integrated Vatsalya Sadans in Khurda and Gajapati districts, which will house child care institutions, child welfare committees and juvenile justice boards under one roof to provide child-friendly, timely and hassle-free services to children in need of care and protection.