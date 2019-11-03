Bhubaneswar: In an effort to attract domestic and overseas tourists, the Odisha government has decided to host a month-long ‘Marine Drive Eco Retreat’ festival near Konark from December 14, an official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The mega festival will offer all amenities including food, adventure and water sports to tourists and there will be the luxury tents near the beach to accommodate them, an official said after the meeting.

The event will continue till January 14, he said.

On the occasion, the entire area on the Puri-Konark marine drive will be developed with facilities of international standard, the official said.

Patnaik asked all the departments concerned to put best of their efforts to make this event a success, the official added.

(PTI)