Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will launch a statewide urban outreach programme June 24 to mark its second anniversary, officials said Sunday.

The initiative, aimed at showcasing achievements in urban development, will be organised under the theme, ‘Jan Bhagidari for Viksit Odisha: Empowered Citizens – Inclusive Cities – Sustainable Urban Future’, they said.

The state-level programme will be held in Puri in presence of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

Similar programmes will be organised across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), with a focus on direct interaction with people, they added.

The campaign seeks to bridge the information gap between government initiatives and residents by highlighting progress made over the past two years in drinking water supply, sanitation, affordable housing, urban infrastructure, public transport and digital governance, a statement said.

The outreach programme is designed to strengthen citizen-government partnership and foster a sense of public ownership in state’s development journey, aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha 2036’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Citizens will also be informed about major urban development projects, ongoing welfare schemes and the government’s roadmap for urban transformation, it said.

The H&UD department will also introduce a QR code-based digital feedback platform along with physical feedback counters, the statement said. Residents will be able to submit suggestions, flag infrastructure gaps and share feedback on urban services, it said.

Beneficiaries of various Central and state government schemes, including the SAHAJOG initiative, will receive work orders, sanction letters, and entitlement documents at the event.

The programme will also recognise and honour the contributions of sanitation workers, tax collectors, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), community partners, and other frontline urban service providers whose efforts contribute significantly to improving urban living standards.

To ensure smooth implementation, all Municipal Commissioners and executive officers have been directed to make necessary arrangements for citizen mobilisation, venue management, and service delivery support.

Designated nodal officers will coordinate with line departments to facilitate grievance redressal and beneficiary services.

A real-time monitoring dashboard will track participation levels, service delivery outcomes, and grievances received during the programme.