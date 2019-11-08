Bhubaneswar: In the wake of ongoing dispute with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over Kotia village in Koraput district, the House Committee on Border Dispute Thursday decided to open a police station in the area and expedite functioning of government offices in the locality.

The House panel headed by Speaker Surya Narayan Patro decided to recommend the Home department to open a police station in Kotia area soon and not to shift schools despite low enrolment rate or attendance.

“At present, people are depending on Andhra Pradesh police station and we will request Home department to set up a police station at the earliest,” said Patro.

Patro further said that clear instructions have been issued to several departments not to shift or close down any school or government office in view of low attendance of students.

Rather steps will be taken to upgrade such educational and cultural institutions of the state, he added.

Both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are claiming ownership over Kotia, which is having 21 villages in the border area.