Bhubaneswar: Taking a step forward in Covid management, the state government Thursday urged industrial units to establish new Covid Care Centres (CCCs) for their employees.

This was revealed during an online interactive session of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma with the chairmen and chief executives of the industrial houses from the Lok Seba Bhawan here Thursday.

Addressing the industry leaders, Tripathy said the state government has created a large number of three-tier Covid care system—the CCCs and Covid Heath Centres (CHCs) and Covid hospitals.

Asymptomatic or mild-symptomatic coronavirus positive persons are being taken care at CCCs. Other patients are being admitted to CHCs and Covid hospitals depending on the degree of infection and the kind of care they need, the Chief Secretary said, adding that more than 80 per cent of the Covid cases need care at CCCs.

“Taking the asymptomatic or mild-symptomatic persons away from their home and detaching them from all social contacts is not good for their physical as well as mental wellbeing. At times, it becomes a traumatic for them. Considering this, government has decided to allow home isolation or institutional isolation in their own social setting,” Tripathy said.

The Chief Secretary and Sharma discussed with around 40 leaders from big industries including MCL, NALCO, OCL, Paradeep Refinery, NTPC, RSP, IOCL, HAL, STPI, IDCO, OPTCL, Tata Power, power distribution companies, OMC, Tata Steel, JSW, IMFA, DAMLIA Cement, HINDALCO, Laxmi Cement, ACC Cement, Vedanta Ltd, JK Paper and JSPL among others.

Sharma urged them to come up with the CCCs within a week. The government assured the industrial leaders to provide all technical guidance and training facilities and critical medicines.

To save time and to make the process hassle-free, the industrial houses were advised to coordinate with the respective district Collectors and municipal commissioners where they would create the facilities.

Appreciating such decisions of the government and measures taken so far in Covid fight, the industry leaders came forward to set up CCCs in their facilities for their employees and their family members. They mentioned that their employees were happy about such decisions of government, sources said.

