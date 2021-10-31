Bhubaneswar: In accordance with the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, the state Commerce and Transport department Saturday issued the official notification for 100 per cent exemption of Motor Vehicle (MV) taxes and registration fees on electric vehicles.

“The state government in exercise of the powers conferred under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1975, do hereby allow 100% exemption of Motor Vehicles taxes and also registration fees in respect of all types of battery operated vehicles (electric vehicles) during the policy period, i.e. up to December 31, 2025,” read the notification.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, in August 2021, had published a gazette notification on the amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 where the battery operated vehicles have been exempted from payment of such fees.

On the advice of NITI Aayog, the state government had notified the Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 in September this year.

Under the policy, the government has proposed to extend financial incentives for manufacturing industries, buyers, scrapping along with interest subvention in loans, waiving of road tax & registration fees during the policy period (five years).

It has also decided to give incentives under the Startup Policy. As per the policy, the state will provide 15 per cent subsidy — a maximum of Rs 5,000 for two wheelers, Rs 10,000 for three-wheelers, and Rs 50,000 for four-wheelers — on the base price.

The state government employees can avail 100 per cent interest-free loans for purchasing EVs in the state. A subsidy of 10 per cent (maximum limit of Rs 4 lakh per vehicle) will be provided to the buyers for passenger buses registered in the state.

