New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 Monday evening and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,851, while 318 people were either cured or discharged.

According to the data updated at 6.00pm, 28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours – 21 from Maharashtra, two each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and one each from Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 45, followed by Gujarat (12), Madhya Pradesh (9), Telangana (7), Delhi (7), Punjab (6) and Tamil Nadu (5).

Karnataka has reported four deaths, while West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have recorded three fatalities each. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have reported a fatality each, according to the data. The country-wide death toll Sunday was 83.

However, a tally made by this agency based on figures reported by states directly showed at least 137 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 4,678. Of them, 344 have been cured and discharged.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the numbers announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states subject to verification.

According to the ministry data, the highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra (748), followed by Tamil Nadu at 571 and Delhi with 523 cases. Cases in Telangana have gone up to 321, in Kerala to 314, in Uttar Pradesh to 305, while the number of cases has gone up to 274 in Rajasthan. There are 226 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

“State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation,” the ministry said on its website.

