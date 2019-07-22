Bhubaneswar: About 47 steel plants with a total installed capacity of 32.24 million tonne per annum (mtpa) have been set up in Odisha, state Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick said Monday.

Of the 47 steel plants, only two are in government sector with installed capacity of 5.6 mtpa while the remaining have been established by private companies, Mallick said, while replying to a question in the Assembly.

In the government sector, Rourkela Steel Plant located in Sundargarh district has the installed capacity of 4.5 mtpa while Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited in Kalinganagar of Jajpur district has the facility of producing 1.1 mtpa, the minister said.

The major producers of steel from the private sector in the state include Jindal Steel & Power Limited at Angul with installed capacity of 6 mpta, followed by 5.63 mtpa of Tata Steel BSL Limited (formerly Bhusan Steel Limited) at Meramandali in Dhenkanal district.

Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant has installed capacity of 3 mtpa, followed by 2.80 mtpa capacity steel unit of Bhusan Power and Steel Limited at Lapang, the minister added.

Jindal Stainless Limited has set up a steel plant of 1.6 mtpa capacity at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district, the minister said adding that VISA Steel’s facility has installed capacity of producing 1 mtpa steel.

Sources in the department of steel said that the state has set a target of increasing its steel production capacity to 100 mtpa by 2030 and therefore, allowing the existing companies to expand their capacity.

The state government has meanwhile given green signal to JSW Steel to set up a 12 mtpa greenfield plant in the eastern state. Tata Steel has also plans to add capacity of 5 mtpa in its Kalinganagar plant.