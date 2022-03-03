Mohali: As Virat Kohli gears up to play his 100th Test for India, PTI takes a look at the statistical journey of the elegant right-handed batter.

*Tests so far: 99

*Innings: 168

*NO (Not out): 10

*Runs: 7,962

*Highest Score: 254 not out against South Africa at Pune – October 10-13, 2019

*Average: 50.39

*Strike Rate: 55.67

*Hundreds: 27

*Fifties: 28

*Boundaries: 896

*Sixes: 24

*Catches: 100

*Test Debut: Versus West Indies at Kingston – June 20-23, 2011

*Kohli’s scores in debut test: 4 and 15

*Last test played: Versus South Africa at Cape Town – January 11-14, 2022

At home:

*Matches 44 – 3766 runs, highest score 254 not out

At Away:

*Matches – 54, runs 4139, highest score – 200

Neutral:

*1 match, 57 runs, 44 highest score

*Kohli has scored most number of hundreds against Australia in Tests – 7

*Kohli has scored most test runs against England – 1960

*Kohli led the Indian team in 68 Tests and won 40 matches.

*Kohli’s record of 20 Test centuries as a captain is second-most for any player. Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith with 25 centuries is ahead of Kohli.

*Kohli-led Indian team has won 24 matches at home.

*Kohli is the only second cricketer after legendary Australian Greg Chappell to score twin hundreds on test captaincy debut.

*Kohli’s first test as captain – against Australia at Adelaide in December 2014

County wise stats:

*versus Australia (2011-2020) – 20 matches, 36 innings, 1 not out, 1682 runs, 169 – highest score, average – 48.05, strike-rate- 52.49, hundreds – 7, fifties – 5

Versus Bangladesh (2015-2019) – 4 matches – 5 innings, 392 runs, 204 highest score, average – 78.40, strike-rate – 77.77, hundreds – 2

Versus England (2011-2021) -27 matches, 48 innings, 3 not out, 1960 runs, 235 highest score, average 43.55, strike rate 52.05, hundreds – 5, fifties – 9

Versus New Zealand – (2012-2021) – 11 matches, 21 innings, 2 not out, 866 runs, highest score 211, average – 45.57,, strike-rate 53.92, hundreds – 3, fifties – 3

Versus – South Africa (2013-2022) 14 matches, 24 innings, 2 not out, 1236 runs, 254 not out, highest score, average 56.18, strike-rate 55.10, hundreds – 3, fifties 4

Versus Sri Lanka (2015-2017) – 9 matches, 15 innings, 2 not out, 1004 runs, highest score 243, average 77.23, strike-rate 69.28, hundreds 5, fifties 2

Versus West Indies (2011-2019) – 14 matches, 19 innings, 822 runs, highest score 200 runs, average 43.26, strike-rate 53.76, hundreds 2, fifties 5

Position-wise runs:

*3rd position – 97 runs

*4th position – 6430 runs

*5th position – 1020 runs

*6th position – 404 runs

*7th position – 11 runs.

Special knock: Versus Australia 115 and 141 at Adelaide – December 9-13, 2014.

Last test century: Against Bangladesh – 2019 at Eden Gardens (Pink Ball test).

