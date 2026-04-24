Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in their IPL clash Friday.

English batter Jacob Bethell is set for his first match of the season after being picked in place of an injured Phil Salt in the only change to the lineup for RCB.

Shubman Gil-led GT made a couple of changes, handing a debut to Windies pace bowling allrounder Jason Holder, while Manav Suthar also returned to the XI.

Teams:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Rasikh Salam Dar

GT: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.