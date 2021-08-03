Tokyo: A historic feat has already been achieved. However, it has not satisfied the Indian women’s hockey team. They are looking to create more history in an effort to add to their guts and glory story. They take on Argentina in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics here Wednesday. A bunch of 18 fearless and determined Indian women did the unthinkable when they stunned three-time champions Australia 1-0. In the process they entered the Olympic semifinals for the first time.

Come Wednesday, the Indian women would look to surpass the achievements of their more-admired male counterparts. They can do so by reaching their first-ever Olympic final. By virtue of their performances here, the Indian women’s team have got a major boost and have jumped to seventh in world rankings, their best-ever.

But in World No.2 Argentina, the Indian women will up against tough opponents. The South American side are hungry for Olympic success after missing out in Rio five years back.

The Indian defence, led by goalkeeper Savita had a brilliant outing against the Australians. The likes of Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika and Udita will have to come up with similar efforts to stop the Las Leonas. Argentina women have won two silver medals at the 2000 Sydney and 2012 London Games but a gold medal has eluded them. So they will be desperate to go one step ahead.

But having registered three wins on the trot after as many losses the momentum is in India’s favour. The recent head-to-head record, however, gives Argentina the edge.

Before the Olympics earlier this year, the Indian women’s team toured Argentina as part of preparation for the Tokyo Games. They played three matches against the senior side. They managed a 1-1 draw in one game while lost the other two 0-2 and 2-3 respectively.

India captain Rani Rampal’s eyes are already set on the big final. She said her teammates were not satisfied after the stunning victory over Australia. “We made history by just reaching the semifinals. Now we are looking forward to the semifinals, because we don’t want to just finish here,” Rani had said after the game against the Aussies. “In this tournament there are two more games left for winning medals,” she added.