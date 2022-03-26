Bhubaneswar: In a crackdown Friday afternoon, the special task force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized about four kilogram of pangolin scales following raid at a place near Dhauli Square on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, a press note issued by the state agency said.

STF personnel have also arrested a man in this connection.

A source said that the accused man has been identified as Biswajit Pattnaik from Puri. The STF got information from a reliable source that the accused Biswajit had been negotiating with different parties to sell the seized pangolin scales. Swinging into action, a team of the STF conducted raid leading to the seizure of huge quantity of scales.

The raid was carried out with assistance from Bhubaneswar city forest officials, a senior team member of STF expressed.

Also read: ‘Paika Bidroha’ was a freedom movement, asserts Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Several other incriminating instruments have also been recovered from the possession of Biswajit. The accused has been handed over to the Capital City forest officials for necessary legal action.

A detailed probe is underway, the STF team member added.

It is pertinent to mention, STF has been conducting a massive drive against the wildlife criminals who are active in different parts of the state. It has seized around 26 leopard hides, 15 elephant tusks, seven deer hides, 11 live pangolins, 23.5 kg of pangolin scales, two leopard teeth and 29 leopard claws in the ongoing drive, so far. In addition, 46 live wild parrots have also been recovered.

A total of 61 wildlife criminals have been arrested by the STF.

PNN