Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the Odisha Police has detected an illegal business of fake Indian currency with the seizure of Rs 1,90,600 fake currency notes.

STF sources here Saturday said on the basis of reliable information, STF with the help of Dhenkanal police apprehended Tushar Kumar Biswal of Kacherisahi in Deogarh district.

During search, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 1,90,600 and other incriminating articles were recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered at Dhenkanal Sadar police station for necessary legal action, STF sources said.

