Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply by nearly 1 per cent Friday, propelled by buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ITC.

After a flat start to the trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark bounced back and surged 769.09 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 81,721.08. During the day, it jumped 953.18 points or 1.17 per cent to 81,905.17.

The NSE Nifty rallied 243.45 points or 0.99 per cent to 24,853.15.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.

Sun Pharma was the only laggard, declining nearly 2 per cent.

The company’s stock declined after it reported a nearly 19 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng settled in positive territory, while South Korea’s Kospi and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading higher in mid-session deals.

US markets ended largely flat in overnight trade Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.23 per cent to USD 64.29 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,045.36 crore Thursday, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex tanked 644.64 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 80,951.99. The Nifty tumbled 203.75 points or 0.82 per cent to 24,609.70.

