Dhenkanal: Acting on the directions of Dhenkanal sub-collector Safalya Mandit, tehsil officials conducted raids and seized two excavator machines and seven trucks that were used for illegal stone smuggling at Raibaia locality under Odapada tehsils of Dhenkanal district Tuesday.

Sadar additional tehsildar Laxman Dalai and Odapada additional tehsildar Sagarika Sahoo were also present during the raid.

PNN