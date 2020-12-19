The battle for the West Bengal assembly elections looms ahead but skirmishes have already started. After the attack on BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy in the state, the Centre retaliated against the TMC government by recalling three IPS officers from the state on Central deputation. Further, to perhaps underline the “message”, the Ministry of Home Affairs summoned state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and Director General of Police Virendra to Delhi to explain the law and order situation in Bengal.

A defiant Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to comply with the summons. Also, she declined the Centre’s demand to send the three IPS officers – Bholanath Pandey, Rajeev Mishra and Praveen Kumar Tripathi – on deputation saying there was a dearth of good officers in the state, and the state could not spare the three officers.

There is a precedent here. The then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalitha had similarly denied the Centre in 1991 when the state police had conducted a raid on the house of former state Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, her arch rival. The Centre had asked the Tamil Nadu government to relieve the three officers involved for Central deputation. Like Mamata now, she had refused to spare those officers.

Apparently, there is little the Centre can do against civil service officers who are posted under the state government. For any action to be taken on an officer, the state and the Centre both need to agree.

Rebels for a cause?

Outliers are far and few in between in the civil service, which runs on obedience than resistance. But sometimes momentous events reveal “rebels” with a cause. Punjab DIG (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar has resigned from service in support of farmers who are in Delhi protesting against the three new farm laws. There are politicians, sports people, even ex-Defence forces officers who have renounced their awards and medals in protest, but an IPS officer resigning from service for the farmers’ cause is a first in the state.

Of course, IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan resigned from the service to protest against the restrictions imposed in Jammu & Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Similarly, Shah Faesal, the young IAS officer from J&K resigned from the service in 2019 to start a political party. And just a few months ago, the DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey opting for VRS in a bid to contest the state Assembly poll (his position his still vacant), but that was not for a public cause.

Meanwhile, Jakhar who had served the army joined the IPS as a 1994-batch officer and was slated to superannuate in August 2022. Interestingly, he had been suspended in May earlier this year on alleged corruption charges but was reinstated within a month. Clearly, outliers defy easy definition!

TN reluctant to let go of Chief Secretary

By seeking the extension of the tenure of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, the state government has stirred a hornets’ nest in the upper echelons of the administration. An extension of tenure for Shanmugam could mean that several senior Tamil Nadu cadre officers eligible to succeed him may find their chances fading.

According to sources, Shanmugam, a 1985-batch IAS officer, has already received two extensions. Meanwhile, there 30 IAS officers in the state in the Additional Chief Secretary rank, including four who are Secretaries to the Central government. For them, the third extension for Shanmugam seems to indicate that the state government doubts their abilities to handle the top job.

Interestingly, when Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami first sought an extension of tenure for Shanmugam, it was for one year, but the Centre granted approval only for three months. The second extension was for another three months. Now the state government has requested a six-month extension for the babu who reportedly is playing a “critical role in Covid management in the state”. Will the Centre oblige again?

