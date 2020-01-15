New Delhi: SP chief Mayawati has launched an attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh while also attacking the previous Congress governments. Mayawati has said that the BJP should stop being stubborn to get NRC and NPR in the country.

Mayawati has said BJP is now on the same path that Congress had charted before them.

Addressing the media on her birthday, Mayawati said on Wednesday, “BJP-led central government is also following the path of the Congress party. It is misusing its powers for political gains. Wrong policies of the government have led to disturbance and a law and order situation across the country, which is a matter of national concern.”

She added, “Congress too had created a similar situation in the country and people showed them the way out.”

“BJP should stop being stubborn with bringing NRC and NPR in the country when the nation is struggling with the huge problem of unemployment, inflation. Modi government belongs to the capitalists,” said Mayawati.

“The BJP governments at the Centre and state are working against the poor. What they are doing is only spreading more tension and unemployment among the population,” Mayawati said.