Houston: The death toll from the severe winter storm that hit the US state of Texas in February has reached 210, local media reported Wednesday.

Fifty-nine storm-related fatalities were added to the overall tally, according to the new update from the Texas Department of State Health Services issued on Wednesday.

According to the update, Harris County where the fourth largest US city of Houston is located recorded the most deaths of 43, followed by Travis County at 28 and Dallas County at 20, reports Xinhua news agency.

The deaths occurred from February 11 to March 5 and most of the deaths so far have been related to hypothermia, said the update.

Other causes included carbon-monoxide poisoning, exacerbation of chronic illness, falls, fire and traffic accidents.

The death toll could grow further as more death records are reviewed and more information is gathered, officials said.

During February’s major winter storms, millions of Texans lost power for days and the state’s energy grid came within minutes of total collapse.

Lack of power led to other problems, like boil water notices and food scarcity at grocery stores.