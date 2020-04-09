Bhubaneswar: The stranded labourers of other states staying in camps and other places in Bhubaneswar have become a cause of concern for the administration as they are allegedly not maintaining social distancing norms.

Labourers from different places like New Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, etc. have taken shelter in areas like Master Canteen railway station, Salia Sahi and under the over bridge from Barmunda to Rasulgarh since March 22 and 24. Among these stranded persons, there are some tourists as well.

Earlier, some social workers and policemen were distributing food packets among these stranded labourers and tourists. Since possibility of contracting the virus is high, the government asked them to stop distributing food to them. Now, the job is being done by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the information shared by the staff of the AAHAR centre at Master Canteen, initially some 50-100 people were getting food packets from the centre. Three to four days later, the number increased to 300 people. And now these 300 people are getting their packets both in day and night.

“While taking packets, these people are not adhering to social distancing norms. However, the distribution is going on in presence of police personnel. After having their food, these people are seen playing cards sitting together and merrymaking among them, not giving a fig to social distancing norms,” they added.

Now what ails the administration is that if anyone of them is a carrier of COVID-19, it would take no time to affect others, including the residents of Bhubaneswar city.

When contacted, BMC assistant commissioner Lilan Prasad Sahu said the stranded people are being provided cooked food and rations. Since, the distribution is being carried out through mobile vans some may be getting their food and rations little late. “Since only through social distancing the spread of coronavirus can be stopped, we are discussing with senior officials to take early steps for these helpless people, particularly for those who have taken shelter in railway station and in other sensitive areas,” he said.

Notably, a total of 1765 guest labourers and helpless people of the state and out of the state are being kept in camps in different districts of the state.

PNN