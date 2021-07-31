Bhuban: Stray dog menace has been worrying the residents of Bhuban area in Dhenkanal district. They have attributed it to ‘dog sterilisation’ drive not being started in Bhuban area as yet.

It has been 49 years since the Bhuban NAC was formed. It will celebrate its golden jubilee in 2022. But the NAC in long five decades has not taken any steps to control the population of stray dogs.

The population of the town is increasing, so is its area. And so are the population of stray dogs and the menace. Cases of commuters and bike riders being chased away by stray dogs are happening every day. At night, they not only chase but also attack passersby.

As per the information available from the Bhuban community health centre (CHC), as many as 107 persons fell victim to dog bites in the town between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. But, from April 1, 2021 to July 28 alone, stray dogs mauled 257 people.

The menace of rabid dogs is no less serious in the town. There are instances of domestic animals like cattle and goats and people breathing their last after being bitten by mad dogs. Such cases are more in summer.

It has not only been a concern for the NAC administration alone. It has been the cause of headache for the health department as well. To ensure treatment at right time, there is always a stock of anti-rabies vaccines at the CHC. At the same time, people who have high risk of being bitten by stray dogs are taking vaccines in advance as a precautionary measure. CHC sources said preventive vaccine is being administered two days a week-Tuesdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, the intelligentsia observed sterilization is the only way to control the population of stray dogs and thereby reduce dog bite cases.

Biswanath Nayak, a victim, said he was bitten by a stray dog three days back. “I am under treatment. The NAC authorities are not taking any steps to control the population of stray dogs,” he alleged.

Expressing concern, Rath Sethi, a senior citizen, said the town dwellers suffer a lot due to ever-increasing population of stray dogs and cattle. The administration is not taking any discernible steps to control the menace. A permanent solution to this problem is required.

In this regard, Duryodhan Sahu, executive officer, Bhuban NAC, said he has recently joined and is analyzing various works undertaken by the NAC. “I know the sterilization of stray dogs has not been done in the town for a long period. Steps will be taken in this regard,” he assured.

PNN