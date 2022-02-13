Berhampur: With the battle field for the upcoming three-tier rural polls in Odisha becoming warmer, the aspiring candidates have started adopting innovative ideas to woo local voters.

In a similar vein, a 23-year-old woman sarpanch candidate Rojalini Behera has befriended three stray dogs who are seen accompanying and campaigning for her every day in Maulabhanja panchayat under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam.

The sarpanch candidate has named the three animals as Sweety, Chandramukhi and Odisha Tiger. The trio has proven to be a good support to her poll campaign.

The canines carry danglers hanging around their necks with ‘Satya’, ‘Dharma’ and ‘Nyaya’ prominently written on them. Interestingly, the dogs can be seen with masks on their faces.

When contacted, Rojalini said that she does not have the resources to arrange enough people for a lavish campaign. Furthermore, her idea also strictly adheres to the Covid-19 safety protocols for the polls, she said.

“I am also accompanied by my father Kalu Charan who believes that his daughter will bring about transformation in Maulabhanja panchayat if elected as a sarpanch. I am a nurse by profession,” Behera said.

“I feed and take care of the animals regularly as if they are my family members. I was previously working as a nurse at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and a governmentrun health facility in Sankhemundi. I have closely witnessed the deadly disease which claimed hundreds of lives over the last two years,” the candidate shared.

Coming to her own election promises, Behera said that she aims at improving village roads, water supply and healthcare infra in her panchayat. Residents of Maulabhanja have appreciated her idea.

Interestingly a number of candidates across the state are being seen these days campaigning with their respective election symbols such as kettle, open book, plough, fish and the like.

Candidates in some places have been seeking votes by assuring people that they will not marry in future and remain bachelor to serve the people of their areas, while some others are seen meeting local voters door to door with a written promise to obtain votes.

