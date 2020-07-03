Bhubaneswar: Infocity police arrested Thursday a student for brutally attacking the principal of Raja Madhusudan Deb Degree College in Patia. The student had attacked the teacher as the latter had caught him red-handed while cheating six months back during an examination. The incident occurred June 30, but the arrest was made Thursday after a probe.

Sources said principal, Prashant Rout had caught the BSc 2nd Year student while cheating and reprimanded him severely. Since then, the student was looking for an opportunity to exact revenge.

The student got the chance to attack Rout late in the night June 30. At around 10.00pm he entered Rout’s house situated within the campus and attacked him with a hammer before fleeing the scene. An injured Rout was taken to the hospital for treatment, but before that he managed to disclose the identity of the attacker. Rout is currently undergoing lodged in the ICU of a private hospital here.

Based on Rout’s information his family member lodged a complaint at Infocity police station. Following the complaint the police arrested the youth Thursday night.

PNN